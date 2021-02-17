Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.97 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,223 shares of company stock worth $2,294,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

