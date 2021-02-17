Piper Sandler Comments on Noble Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Noble Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.