Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC opened at $54.81 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

