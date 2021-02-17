Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Stock Price Up 50%

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE)’s share price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 569,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average daily volume of 62,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

