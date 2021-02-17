Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.16. 3,930,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

