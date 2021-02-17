Pioneer Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 17th

Pioneer Merger’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Pioneer Merger had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

About Pioneer Merger

There is no company description available for Pioneer Merger Corp.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.