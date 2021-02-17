Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.15. 19,143,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 13,981,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,856,802 shares of company stock valued at $130,013,896 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

