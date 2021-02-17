Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 236,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.