Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,145.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $23,145.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,364,748 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

