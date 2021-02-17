Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $233,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

