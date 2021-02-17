Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $118,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

