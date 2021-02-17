Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $82,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 216,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 188,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

SIVR stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.