Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $175,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

