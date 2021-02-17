PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.29

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.29 and traded as high as $31.84. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 16,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). PhenixFIN had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 391.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PhenixFIN stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.