PGT Innovations (PGTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.