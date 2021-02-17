P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,520.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $68,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $425,888. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

