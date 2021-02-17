Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PTRUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

