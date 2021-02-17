Peter J. Solomon Sells 5,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00.

MNRO stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

