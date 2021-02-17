Persimmon Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $5.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Simmons reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $79.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

