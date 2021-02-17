People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

