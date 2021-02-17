Pembroke Management LTD Sells 38,195 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the period. Tucows accounts for about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Tucows were worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tucows by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In other Tucows news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $196,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129 shares of company stock worth $945,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

