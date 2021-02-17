Pembroke Management LTD Sells 29,827 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for about 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

IBP stock opened at $123.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.