Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,237 shares of company stock worth $36,277,662. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

