Pembroke Management LTD Buys Shares of 80,253 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.