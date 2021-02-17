PegNet (PEG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,822.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,822.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00286379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00081781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00074604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00083551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00436582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00177952 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

