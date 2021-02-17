PCHAIN Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $312,340.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,939,162 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

