PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $304.79 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $356.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

