Payden & Rygel Takes $461,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,517. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

