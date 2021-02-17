Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. 55,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

