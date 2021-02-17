Payden & Rygel Invests $6.01 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 150,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

