Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

WMT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 197,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

