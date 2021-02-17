Payden & Rygel Acquires 1,100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 33,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

