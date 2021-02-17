Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $389.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.