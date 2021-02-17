Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

