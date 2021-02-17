PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $254,523.66 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 93% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $254,523.66 and $173.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 112.9% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00837031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00045626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.53 or 0.04891107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016010 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

