Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,075 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $5,573,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

