Parachute Price Reaches $0.0156 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 94.7% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $492,882.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004240 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

