Oxen (LOKI) Trading Up 73.1% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $60.81 million and $248,576.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,448.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.03534825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.37 or 0.00419377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.54 or 0.01388400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.00466667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00475609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00302977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00028276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,905,313 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

