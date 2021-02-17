Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,713. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

