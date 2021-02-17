Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

