OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OSAGF stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OSRAM Licht has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.65.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

