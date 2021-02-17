Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orocobre has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

