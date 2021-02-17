Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orocobre has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.
Orocobre Company Profile
