Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORKLY. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORKLY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 37,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,971. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

