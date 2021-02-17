Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 69,127 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Organogenesis stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

