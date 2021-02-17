Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 13.5%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 5,170,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,648,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
