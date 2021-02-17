Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 13.5%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 5,170,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,648,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

