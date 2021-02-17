ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce $61.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $62.36 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $246.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

