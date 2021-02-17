OptionRoom Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004879 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00303249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00082075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00074821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00084625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00454826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178692 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.