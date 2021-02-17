Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Opera by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Opera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 574,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.