Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Up to $76.00

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99), but opened at GBX 86 ($1.12). Online Blockchain shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.34), with a volume of 5,715,548 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.07. The stock has a market cap of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

