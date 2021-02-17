OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 91,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,913. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.